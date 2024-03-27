Former Cardinal Heads To Arizona While Victor Scott Is Set For Opening Day

Wed. Mar 27th, 2024
How about a former Cardinal now in Arizona Diamondback?
That being Jordan Montgomery, one of the last big starting pitchers somehow still on the market.
Just a couple of days before the opener, Montgomery, a one -year $25 million contract with the D Banks.
It has vesting player options after this 2024 season.
Speaking of the Cardinals, they’ve got their opening day center fielder and a surprise.
It’s Victor Scott, the top prospect.
He will be manning center field tomorrow after Dylan Carlson suffered a shoulder injury.
He’ll begin the season on the injured list