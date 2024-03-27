Former Cardinal Heads To Arizona While Victor Scott Is Set For Opening Day

How about a former Cardinal now in Arizona Diamondback?

That being Jordan Montgomery, one of the last big starting pitchers somehow still on the market.

Just a couple of days before the opener, Montgomery, a one -year $25 million contract with the D Banks.

It has vesting player options after this 2024 season.

Speaking of the Cardinals, they’ve got their opening day center fielder and a surprise.

It’s Victor Scott, the top prospect.

He will be manning center field tomorrow after Dylan Carlson suffered a shoulder injury.

He’ll begin the season on the injured list