Car Pursuit, Wreck and Foot Pursuit Lands 19-Year-Old in the Camden County Jail

A 19-year-old from Sullivan faces several charges including three felonies after leading law enforcement on a car pursuit, crashing into a business and then taking off on foot.

The probable cause report filed in Camden County alleges that a deputy attempted to pull over Seth Michael Hedrick who was clocked going 80 miles-per-hour on South State Highway-7 near Garman Hollow Road. Instead, Hedrick stepped on the gas speeding up more before losing control of the vehicle and crashing through the outside wall of Buffalo Prairie Mercantile which was occupied at the time.

Hedrick and two others exited the vehicle before Hedrick took off on foot but was caught a short distance later. He’s formally charged with felonies for leaving the scene of an accident, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest, along with careless and imprudent driving and not having a valid license. Bond was set at $25,000.

Apparently there were no injuries.