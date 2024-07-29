Ballparks National Cutting Ties with Osage Beach Parks

A private-public partnership between the City of Osage Beach and Ballparks National to manage certain operations at city park fields will come to an end after just its first year.

That’s according to a letter submitted to the city from Ballparks National General Manager Jeff Vernetti who says, due to the actions of Mayor Michael Harmison personally launching unfounded attacks on the business and its integrity, the contract will be allowed to expire and not be renewed past October 31st.

Just last week, Mayor Harmison submitted a published letter to the editor alleging that more than $350,000 in grant money awarded to ballparks, with the backing of the CVB and Harmison himself as the Mayor of Osage Beach, was misappropriated with no record available of where the federal funding was used…allegations also being leveled against Vernetti by State Representative Lisa Thomas who’s being challenged for her seat by Vernetti.

Vernetti says the agreement with Ballparks National, has drawn 265 teams, over 10,000 patrons to the park and generated more than $71,000 in revenue for the city.

BPN-OB TERMINATION LETTER