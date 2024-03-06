fbpx

Cardinals Avoid Serious Injury With Gray – Get Good News On Edmund

Some good news for the Cardinals.

Sonny Gray avoiding a serious injury but a slight hamstring strain could keep him out for opening day when the Cardinals are in LA.

Cards get some good news on Tommy Edmund.

He’s now swinging a bat at least off a tee and he’s starting to play catch.

His availability for opening day certainly up in the air.

 

Yesterday about Royals starting pitcher Jordan Lyles exiting with some lower back tightness.

But it looks like he was feeling better as the day went on.

