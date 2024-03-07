Training Helps Camden Deputies Be More Alert To The Signs Of Human Trafficking

It’s a problem which continues to be on the rise but is often not understood or even recognized here in the lake area and beyond…we’re talking about the problem of human trafficking.

It’s also the reason law enforcement and others got together recently at Old Kinderhook for a day of training.

“We had the local prosecutors there, and other county prosecutors from other areas….and law enforcement from all over, along with medical personnel. It was a big turn out.”

Camden County Chief Deputy Jimmy Brashear also goes on to say that victims of human trafficking, unfortunately, tend to blend right in in the community.

“Jeff City, St. Louis, Kansas City, Lake of the Ozarks…..it’s in dating services, you’ll see that online….different places. Even workers….people doing lawn care and working at hotels and different establishments.”

The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office secured a grant making the training possible.