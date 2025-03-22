Cause of Natural Cover Fire Near Edwards Unknown

Another 250 acres of land goes up in flames late this week in the lake area.

This time, personnel from the Northwest Camden County District responded on Thursday to an area along Nycum Avenue in Edwards to find a quick moving blaze traveling through the woods and a field.

Also helping out were the Deer Creek Fire District and the Department of Conservation.

With manpower being overrun by the flames and having to reposition at times, it took about eight hours but no structures were damaged and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire unknown.