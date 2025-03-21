It’s a Waiting Game to See How Social Security Office Closures and Changes Will Affect the Lake Area

With the recent announcement by the Department of Government Efficiency that several Social Security offices are being closed around the country and other changes announced this week, it’s now a waiting game to see how some of the changes will affect recipients.

Lake area resident Tricia Barrett, President of the Missouri National Active and Retired Federal Employees, says one change in particular requiring in-person visits to Social Security to verify identity, could be a real problem for many.

The in-person visits to verify identity is set to begin March 31st. Barrett encourages recipients and family members to voice concerns over changes to their respective representatives.

In the meantime, there are no Social Security offices on the closure list in Missouri keeping the closest offices to the lake area in Jefferson City, Lebanon and Sedalia.