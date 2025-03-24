Morgan County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell

A Morgan County inmate is dead after being discovered unresponsive in her jail cell.

The sheriff’s office reports thar the unidentified female was discovered shortly after 9:00 Sunday morning. Emergency medical personnel responded to the jail but the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the cell was secured.

The highway patrol was called in to investigate and an autopsy was scheduled for today by the Greene County Medical examiner’s Office.

No other information was released/