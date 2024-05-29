Climax Springs Man Faces Numerous Charges Following Arraignment Tuesday

A Climax Springs man, also with a Warsaw address, is being held in the Benton County Jail after dragging an unidentified individual out of a camper and knocking two of the victim’s teeth out.

It’s alleged, according to the probable cause statement filed in the courthouse, that 45-year-old Michael Shawn Nichols also pulled a knife slashing the victim’s face and leaving a minor cut.

Nichols was picked up a short time later at an address in Warsaw and taken to jail.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of first-degree assault involving serious physical injury or a special victim.

Nichols is being held, pending a bond hearing next week, on a $75,000 bond.