Celebration Cruises Hit by Burglars Over the Weekend

It’s business as usual for a lake area company despite being burglarized sometime Sunday night.

That’s according to a social media post by Celebration Cruises which says the two male suspects were caught on surveillance video.

One of the suspects can be seen with full tattoo sleeve on his left arm while the other suspect appears to have an angel tattoo on his left shoulder with words across his left chest.

Reported stolen were goods and cash from the company’s safes. There was no damage reported to either of the boats. Anyone with information is being asked to contact local law enforcement.