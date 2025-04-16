One Person Dead and Another Injured in Early-Morning Fire in Ivy Bend Area

One person and several pets are dead and another person injured after an early-morning residential structure fire in the Ivy Bend area.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says the initial call was received around 5:00 this morning to the 9000 block of Acorn and, upon arrival, the structure was fully involved with a partial collapse and the fire extending into a nearby wooded area.

One occupant had escaped with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital while the other occupant and the pets were trapped inside before being recovered during search efforts.

Providing mutual aid at the scene were fire personnel from Ivy Bend, Stover and Versailles Rural while Sunrise Beach provided move-up coverage for Gravois.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and COMO Electric also responded along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.