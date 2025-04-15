Five Charged After Allegedly Stealing (and then Returning) Two Dump Trucks in Climax Springs

Five lake area residents face felony charges in Camden County after allegedly taking two dump trucks from a location in Climax Springs only to turn around and return them a short time later after realizing that they were being followed while making their getaway toward Benton County.

Courthouse records indicate, after returning the dump trucks, multiple witnesses had the five stopped in their tracks and kneeling in the parking lot of a business near North-7 and State Road-N-N until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Charged with two counts each of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle are: Isaac Gaylord and Brooklyn Banner of Macks Creek; McKinley Gunn of Climax Springs; Stephen Hammond of Edwards; and William Grimes of Camdenton.

Bond for each was set at $2,000 cash or $20,000 with a bondsman. Apparently a sixth person may have been involved but not charged.