Osage Beach Man Dies in Go-Kart Racing Accident

A 49-year-old Osage Beach man has died after crashing during a Super Go Kart race in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it happened last Saturday, May 2, when Troy Allen Ernst was competing during an organized race at Lake Afton Park

Preliminary information indicated that Ernst attempted a sharp turn and lost control of the go-kart which became airborne and crashed into the Lake Afton dam area.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Ernst died at the scene.