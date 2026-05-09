Amusement Rides Being Installed for the Oasis!

Installation of The Plunge is officially underway at the future Oasis development in Osage Beach.

The tower ride, which will be one of the tallest structures in the lake area, will lift riders while rotating 100 feet into the air before dropping them back down to the landing zone.

Teams from Missouri and around the world began installing the ride over the weekend which is one of 12 rides in all planned for the Oasis with additional rides to be installed throughout the summer

The amusement park, parking garage and boat slips are scheduled to open in the first phase in the Spring of next year while the indoor water park and the 401-room Marriott will follow.