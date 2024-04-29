Ceremony to Mark Beginning of Free Use of Community Bridge

It’s been a long time coming and the day is finally here…the day you don’t need to open your wallets or purses anymore to cross back and forth over what will have been the community toll-bridge.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, while the bridge will be free, the posted speed limits are not expected to change right away.

A ceremony marking the transition of the bridge being free to use will feature several different speakers and be held on the JB Hooks parking lot.