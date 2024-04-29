fbpx

Warsaw Man Dies After Pickup Truck Overturns In Benton County

One person is dead and another seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident shortly before 8:00 Saturday night on Missouri-7 at the West Dam Access Road in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the pickup driven by 52-year-old Craig Ralston, of Matteson, Illinois, ran off the road. Ralston overcorrected causing the pickup to overturn continuing on and then crossing over and leaving the opposite side of the road before overturning again.

Ralston’s passenger, 64-year-old Walter Spooner of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ralston was seriously hurt and taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony