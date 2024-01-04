CFL Announces 2024 Grant Application Period – Register By January 31st

The application period for 2024 community grants being administered by the Community Foundation of the Lake is now open.

That’s according to Stacy Pyrtle, president of the CFL, who says interested 501-C-3 non-profits and other I-R-S approved entities have until 11:45-pm on Wednesday, January 31st, to send in requests for funding.

Grants are awarded up to $5,000 to help in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the lake area. The application process is entirely online and can be accessed on the CFL’s website.

Since its inception in 2009, the Community Foundation of the Lake has awarded more than $750,000 to the various causes in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

*** More info:

Interested nonprofits should consult the Community Foundation of the Lake website at www.communityfoundationofthelake.com for more information. The link to the grant hub is http://cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Grant requests for the Community Foundation of the Lake’s 2024 community grants must be received online by 11:45 p.m. on January 31, 2024. The Community Foundation of the Lake grants are available for 501(c)(3) Non-Profits in Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties.

501(c)(3) organizations or other IRS approved entities (government entities, school districts, and churches) serving the Lake of the Ozarks area are eligible to apply.

Grants will be awarded up to $5,000 to Local Non-Profits to assist in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the Lake area. The grant application is completely online. Applicants may apply for up to $5,000 in funding for this grant cycle.

Contact David Boyd, CFL Grant Chair, with questions about this grant program at (417) 569-9880 or email Davidchandboyd@gmail.com. Contact Emily Brittain for questions about the application process or with technical questions (417) 864-6199.

The Community Foundation of the Lake has awarded more than $750,000 in grants in our Lake community since its inception in 2009.