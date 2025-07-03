MO ACLU Suing State of Missouri Over Ballot Language

The Missouri ACLU is suing the State of Missouri for what its calling deceptive ballot language on the measure to reinstate an abortion ban.

Tori Schafer, Director of Policy and Campaigns at ACLU, says “Less than six months after we voted to end Missouri’s abortion ban and protect reproductive freedom, politicians chose to ignore the will of the people so they can reinstate their ban on abortion.”

The ballot measure was placed on the ballot in the form of House Joint Resolution 73 but will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3 which, according to Missouri-ACLU, fails to inform voters, if passed, it will eliminate the fundamental right to reproductive freedom among several other provisions.

The lawsuit is asking the court to declare Amendment 3’s summary statement to be in violation of the state Constitution and to deny it from being placed on any ballot.