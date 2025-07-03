fbpx

Thu. Jul 3rd, 2025

 

Morgan County Fugitive Taken into Custody Near Richland in Pulaski County

The hunt for a Morgan County fugitive wanted on a felony resisting arrest warrant comes to an end when she is taken into custody by the highway patrol’s Operation Relentless Pursuit Task Force.

The two-month long hunt for Broyles also resulted in several others, believed to have been in contact with her during her run from the law, also being arrested mainly on drug-related charges.

Broyles, who was taken into custody on Wednesday near Richland in Pulaski County, was transferred to the Morgan County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony