Morgan County Fugitive Taken into Custody Near Richland in Pulaski County

The hunt for a Morgan County fugitive wanted on a felony resisting arrest warrant comes to an end when she is taken into custody by the highway patrol’s Operation Relentless Pursuit Task Force.

The two-month long hunt for Broyles also resulted in several others, believed to have been in contact with her during her run from the law, also being arrested mainly on drug-related charges.

Broyles, who was taken into custody on Wednesday near Richland in Pulaski County, was transferred to the Morgan County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.