Fri. Jul 4th, 2025

 

Linn Creek Man Charged for Allegedly Removing Pre-Trial Electronic Monitoring Device

A Linn Creek man accused of removing his GPS monitoring device is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

The probable cause statement filed in the courthouse alleges that 30-year-old Zechariah Terry admitted to removing the MoCAM issued GPS, as part of pre-trial supervision, apparently during the early-morning hours on Monday.

Terry was taken into custody by a Miller County deputy on Tuesday after information was received that he was in the 100-block of Highway-D in Osage Beach.

Terry is formally charged with a class-D felony for tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Reporter Mike Anthony