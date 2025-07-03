Camden County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Person of Interest in Macks Creek Area Burglary

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information about a person of interest wanted for questioning about an alleged burglary in the Macks Creek area over the weekend.

Colonel Scott Hines says 39-year-old Matthew Taylor may have been injured by gunfire during the investigation and may be in a gray Ford Fusion with significant front end damage and an unknown registration.

Taylor is known to frequent Camden and Dallas counties.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office (573-346-2243) or local law enforcement.