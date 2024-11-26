CFL Grants Announced

Lake area horse and dog shelters, sanctuaries and rescue facilities are on the receiving ends of the Community Foundation of the Lake’s 6th annual grant round earmarked for the causes.

The total announced by the C-F-L…$34,600…is being divvied up between the Missouri Forget Me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, the Ivy Bend Animal Rescue, the Dogwood and Ozarks Kat and K-9 shelters, the Caring Hearts Dog and Cat Shelter, and Meowtown.

The grant round was available from an interest fund created by the Karen Jean Rudek Trust in support of horse and dog care in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.