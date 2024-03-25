“Person of Interest” in Northshore Death Investigation Hit with Another Charge

The person of interest taken into custody following a death investigation after the body of a 24-year-old female was discovered last week now faces another felony charge.

Courthouse records indicate that 33-year-old Kendrick Terrell Cook is also now charged with abandonment of a corpse.

The probable cause statement for the new charge alleges Cook told an unnamed person at the scene that the victim was not there and not to go into the room where her body was discovered. Cook then fled the scene and was on the loose for five days before being arrested.

Cook has been held since on a no-bond charge of possessing a controlled substance after cocaine was found in different rooms of the apartment on Village Marina Road. Text messages between him and the victim reportedly said that they planned to party one last time before separating from each other due to infidelity in the relationship.

Cook is also being held without bond on the new charge.