Changes To Design Guidelines Up For Discussion With OB Planning Commission

Comprehensive changes to all sections of the design guidelines that provide updates to construction processes and types of materials used that are preferred and that meet industry guidelines will be the main topic to be considered during the next Osage Beach Planning Commission meeting.

The commission will get together and is expected to recommend the new design guidelines for approval by the board of aldermen.

The planning commission, in Osage Beach City Hall, gets together for the single-item agenda next Tuesday, June 11th.

The meeting will begin at 6-PM.