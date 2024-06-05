Missouri Senators Awaiting Decision By Governor Parson On A Number Of Measures Submitted

Missouri senators are awaiting action on a number of measures they sent to the executive branch during the regular legislative session.

Senate Bill 748 seeks to modify provisions relating to reimbursement allowance taxes.

Senator Lincoln Hough of Springfield says he has believed, from the beginning, this measure would pass during regular session…

“We don’t get it done during the regular session, then we’d immediately come back in a special. So, I think the prudent responsible thing to do, is to do our jobs when we are here and I have no fear that we will get this done.”

This proposal was last renewed, following an extra session, three years ago.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Independence says part of the discussion around Senate Bill 748 related to whether or not there would be a sunset on the reimbursement…

“You can slice it and dice it however you like. There’s two ways to get things done in politics, that’s leveraging somebody or compromising.”

Senate Bill 748 would take effect on Aug. 28.

The hospital reimbursements in the proposal coincide with the federal fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.