Charges Being Filed After Boat Crash at Lake of the Ozarks

A 42-year-old man from Papillion, Nebraska, faces pending charges after allegedly being involved in a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says James Johnson was arrested around 9:30 Friday night and is expected to be charged with felony leaving the scene of a property damage crash, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, felony tampering with physical evidence and failure to display navigation lights.

The report did not have a location for the incident but the highway patrol does say it involved another vessel and there were no injuries.

Johnson was taken to the Camden County and put on a 24-hour hold. He has since been released after posting a bond.