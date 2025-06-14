Sunrise Beach Police Added to A&E’s ‘Ozark Law’ for Season-2

A&E has agreed to a deal which also includes Lucky-8 Productions riding along with Sunrise Beach police as part of Ozark Law.

Chief Scott Craig says, despite knowing the camera adds 10 pounds onto a person, that his department is excited to be part of the show which, once again, has already been shooting footage in Osage Beach and Lake Ozark for the upcoming season-2.

Craig also says, if you find yourself in a camera shot, he suggests smiling, waving and not saying anything that will be met with disapproval from your family.

A premiere date for season-2 of Ozark Law has not yet been announced.