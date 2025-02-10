Chiefs Fall Short Of 3-Peet Superbowl Title In Battle Against The Eagles

Super Bowl Sunday did not go the way of the Kansas City Chiefs looking for their unprecedented third straight title.

It was not to be.

The Philadelphia Eagles pressured Patrick Mahomes all night long, sacking the Kansas City QB 6 times.

Saquon Barkley.

Not his normal rushing output.

Actually Chiefs hold him at 2.3 yards per carry, but it would be the Philly defense scoring as well.

Cooper DeJean, his first interception, he takes it to the house in the second quarter and it was all Eagles from their Chiefs with a couple of late touchdowns.

Actually a couple scores to Xavier Worthy.

DeAndre Hopkins scores a touchdown as well.

Eagles are champions.

Chiefs will see how much of this team is back for a run at it in a 2025.