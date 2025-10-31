Chiefs & Mizzou Dealing With Injuries Ahead Of Weekend Games

Chiefs dealing with a few injuries as they come off yet another big win.

Then the couple of nights ago on Monday Night Football.

Running back Isaiah Pacheco, dealing with a leg injury, did not practice on Wednesday.

Chiefs on Sunday travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

To give you an idea how much the Chiefs are trending up, Kansas City favored in this game at Buffalo by 2 1/2 points.

Mizzou football dealing with their own injuries.

Coming off that disappointing loss at Vanderbilt tight end Brett Norfleet, this is some good news.

Dealing with the shoulder injury.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Wednesday listing him as day-to-day, but quarterback Beau Prebula dealing with what coach Drink called a rare ankle injury.

And get this, if Matt Zollers, the true freshman, goes down, walk on Brett Brown, the backup quarterback right now for the Tigers as they enter their bye week.