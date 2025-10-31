Hair Academy Graduation Takes Place Today In Columbia

There will be some pomp and circumstance later today as the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development will host the Extended Hair Academy’s graduation.

The ceremony will highlight achievements of the students participating in the Career Opportunity Training for Youth program which provides high school seniors and those up to 24 years old with an opportunity to earn a professional certificate while gaining work-ready skills and workplace experience.

The graduation ceremony, today in the Columbia Job Center, will run from 1:00-3:00-PM.