Chiefs Now Know Where They’ll Be Staying And There’s No Gambling Allowed

Well, we will certainly be bringing you plenty of news items and notes when it comes to Super Bowl 58.

The Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

A game of course you can hear on 93.5 Rocks the Lake. And one of the interesting news items will be the fact that the game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time ever.

And of course plenty of potential distractions for both teams involved.

But listen to this.

Apparently the teams will be staying about 35 minutes away from the hub of it all.

The Las Vegas Strip.

And there is set to be a strict gambling policy to ban all forms of gambling.

That includes sports gambling, table games, slot machines, all will be off limits to the players and coaches.

Certainly an interesting twist to what will be coming up here in just a couple of weeks.