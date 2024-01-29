The Kansas City Chiefs Are Heading To The Superbowl To Face The 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done in 19 years.

That’s win back -to -back Super Bowl titles.

The New England Patriots of 2004, the last to do it in February of 2005.

The Chiefs now in position to have that distinction as well.

They beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship 17 -10 on Sunday.

Travis Kelsey played his best game of the year, caught 11 passes on 11 targets for 116 yards and an early touchdown that really set the Chiefs on their way.

Kansas City will play the San Francisco 49ers who came back from a huge first half deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 34 -31.

Many are going to point to some of the questionable decisions by Lions head coach Dan Campbell electing to go forward on multiple fourth downs instead of kicking field goals, leaving points on the field.

But the 49ers in Brock Purdy, they are in the big game.

It’s a rematch of the February 2020 Super Bowl that would have been from the 2019 season as the 49ers will be a slight favorite over the Chiefs.

