Chiefs Numbers Come In From Superbowl With Some Records

Well, Chiefs fans and also probably disappointed today on this Tuesday and maybe not shocked at the result.

The Eagles and Chiefs, it was a coin flip, but certainly the way the game played out, 40 to 22, the final scores.

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

How about a couple of these stats?

We talked about how Patrick Mahomes under pressure all night, sacked 6 times, but this statistic that the Eagles didn’t blitz Mahomes or the Chiefs once on 42 drop backs?

Absolutely unbelievable.

And the Chiefs become just the second team in Super Bowl history not to attempt a single kick.

No field goals and no PA TS.