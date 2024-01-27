Chiefs Prepare For AFC Championship Game On Sunday

Sunday can’t get here soon enough.

The AFC Championship game, Chiefs and Ravens in Baltimore.

Kansas City will be the underdog as we told you all week.

Four point underdogs as of right now, but Patrick Mahomes already pulled it off again last week against the Bills in Buffalo.

His eighth win outright as the underdog and he has been a dog very, very little in his NFL career and all Mahomes has done is go to the AFC Championship every year since becoming the chiefs starter.

It’s a two o ‘clock approximate kickoff.

You’ll hear it on 93.5 Rocks the Lake Sunday afternoon.

The late game on Fox 5:30, the Detroit Lions in San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

The Lions have never been to the Super Bowl in the Super Bowl era.

They’ll try to do it.

San Francisco though the heavy favorites and as we told you yesterday, 49ers have two players in their backfield.

Finalists for the NFL MVP quarterback Brock Purdy running back Christian McCaffrey.

Mizzou on the road Saturday against South Carolina.

Tigers hoping to get Caleb Grill back soon.

Head coach Dennis Gates said yesterday that Grill could be a week or two away from rejoining the roster.