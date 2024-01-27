fbpx

$800,000 Grant Awarded To Osage Beach From Safe Streets & Roads Program

The City of Osage Beach has received notice from the U.S. Department of Transportation that the city on the receiving end of an $800,000 grant award.

The funding is to come from the Fiscal-2023 Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program to be used by the city to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

Administrator Jeana Woods says the plan includes temporary bike lanes on the parkway and several collector streets using high visibility striping, signage and delineators along with a complete conceptual design to increase safety and eliminate fatal crashes.

The grant application was approved and submitted by the board of aldermen in June-2023 and included in the 2024 Operating Budget.

20-percent matching funds for the grant are being provided by the city and the Magic Dragon Trails program.

Reporter Mike Anthony