Sunrise Beach Residential Fire Under Investigation

A Sunrise Beach residence is destroyed by fire.

Chief Joe Laplant says the call to the area of Silver Maple Drive and Purvis Road was received around 1:00 Friday afternoon and, upon arrival, the structure was already heavily involved.

An interior attack was started and the blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Fortunately, the lone occupant was able to escape the fire safely before being evaluated by E-M-S.

Assisting at the scene were fire personnel from the Gravois, Mid-County and Versailles districts along with Lake West E-M-S and the Sunrise Beach and Laurie police departments.

No cause was released for the blaze which is being investigated by the Missouri Fire Marshals office.