Chiefs Prepare For Extreme Cold Battle With Miami Dolphins At Arrowhead

KC Chiefs Prepare for a very cold battle against the Fins.

Saturday night you’ll be able to hear it on 93.5 Rocks the Lake.

You can watch it on Peacock, the Chiefs and Dolphins, part of the NFL’s super wild card weekend six games on the docket.

This certainly one of the more intriguing and the weather will be a big part of the story.

Windchill values at kickoff more than likely below normal, shouldn’t be wintry precipitation in the fold but very, very dangerously cold conditions.