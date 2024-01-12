Wind Advisory In Effect With Gusts Expected To Reach 50MPH & Cold Temperatures

A Wind Advisory is in effect from now until Friday night at midnight.

Officials with the National Weather Service say northwest winds will blow between 20 and 30 miles an hour with gusts as high as 50 across the lake area.

That along with the cold temperatures, blowing snow, ice & more could cause power outages as tree branches give way to the weight.

Officials urge caution for tractor trailers traveling along the interstates and urge residents to make sure items outside are properly tied down.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds along with wintry precipitation, blowing snow, and icy roads will lead to hazardous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.