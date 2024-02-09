Chiefs, Pro Football HOF & Mizzou Highlight Friday’s Sports Report

Player availability for Sunday.

It does look like the Chiefs are gonna have wide receiver Sky Moore back in the fold.

Activated off of injury reserve.

Chances, offense of Lyman, Joe Tooney plays……Well, maybe slim at best.

49ers still favorite in this game.

It’s held steady for a while, a point and a half.

We now know the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

It does not include former St. Louis Ram, Tori Holt instead…..It’s Houston Texan wide receiver Andre Johnson.

He’s joined by Dwight Freeny, former Bears kick returner Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, defensive end Julius Peppers, linebacker Patrick Willis and former Denver Bronco Randy Grattuchar.

That’s your Pro Football Hall of Fame Class in 2024.

Mizzou Basketball looking to win again for the first time in the SEC.

We sound like a broken record.

They are 0 -10 in the Southeastern Conference.

They host Mississippi State tomorrow night.

And how about this former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkle?

He will be on the college football playoff selection committee beginning next year.