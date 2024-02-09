Camdenton R3 Board Of Education Meeting Set For Monday

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education has released its agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting on Monday of next week.

Highlighting the agenda is new business which will include discussion on the Osage Beach Elementary Trails and Green Space, the Lake Career and Technical Center Annual Report, a Student Performance and Data Review and a proposed FEMA project.

An executive session also appears on the agenda.

The Camdenton R3 Board of education meeting, on Monday, begins at 6:30 in the admin office board room.