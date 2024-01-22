Chiefs Pull Off Win Against The Bills – Moving Onto To The AFC Championship Game

It was another classic between the Bills and the Chiefs this time in Buffalo first playoff road game for Patrick Mahomes and he would deliver in a 27 to 24 win for the Chiefs putting them back in the AFC Championship game.

That’s now six AFC title games by the way for Mahomes who would hook up with Travis Kelsey for a historic touchdown.

The touchdown breaks a record once held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

It’s now his eighth career win as an outright underdog.

Chiefs were slight dogs in this game but they’re back in that AFC Championship where they will play the top -seated Baltimore Ravens.

In the NFC it’ll be San Francisco and Detroit much more on this matchup later today and as we go throughout the week.