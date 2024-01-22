Closings And Cancellations For Jan 22nd Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 22nd, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 9PM 01/21)
Schools Closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Columbia College
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-3
Eldon Head Start
High Point R-3
Iberia R-5
Laclede R-1 & Joel E .Barber
Laquey R-3
Lebanon R-3
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia
Morgan R-1
Richland R-4
St. Elizabeth R-4
Stoutland R-2
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy Lake Ozark
Waynesville R-6
Schools That Are Virtual:
Eldon R-1
School of the Osage – All In-Person Meetings are virtual/No child care
State Fair Community College – Eldon Campus
Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:
Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments Board of Directors scheduled for Monday has been cancelled
Business Closures/Event Cancellations:
Osage Beach Senior Center – Closed
Westlake Aquatic Center – Closed
