Closings And Cancellations For Jan 22nd Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here's a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 22nd

(As of 9PM 01/21)

Schools Closed:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Columbia College

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-3

Eldon Head Start

High Point R-3

Iberia R-5

Laclede R-1 & Joel E .Barber

Laquey R-3

Lebanon R-3

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

Morgan R-1

Richland R-4

St. Elizabeth R-4

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy Lake Ozark

Waynesville R-6

Schools That Are Virtual:

Eldon R-1

School of the Osage – All In-Person Meetings are virtual/No child care

State Fair Community College – Eldon Campus

Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:

Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments Board of Directors scheduled for Monday has been cancelled

Business Closures/Event Cancellations:

Osage Beach Senior Center – Closed

Westlake Aquatic Center – Closed

