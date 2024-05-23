Chiefs Quarterback Mahomes Stands By Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has come under fire in recent weeks, as many of you know, for comments he made at a Benedictine college graduation ceremony in Kansas.

Those comments went viral, and many called for Butker’s release from the team.

But count his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, among those that may not agree with everything Butker said, but certainly has his back.

“There’s just certain values that you have that some people emphasize more than others. And there’s just certain things that I that I didn’t necessarily agree with. But at the same time, I’m not going to judge him by that. I judge him by the way he acts every single day. And I’m not going to get into the full details of the entire speech. But at the same time, I know what kind of person he is. And I’m going to make sure that I look at that first and then let the other stuff kind of handle itself.” says Mahomes.