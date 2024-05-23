New Osage Beach City Administrator Appointed, Awaits Board Confirmation

The City of Osage Beach is closer to having a new city administrator to take over the position being vacated by longtime Administrator Jeana Woods who’s stepping out of the office to pursue her own CPA business in the private sector.

The board of aldermen met Wednesday afternoon in a special session with only an executive session on the agenda to consider the appointment announced by Mayor Michael Harmison.

During the closed session, the board did vote to move forward with the appointment and is expected to officially approve the new administrator during the city’s June 6th meeting.

The identity of the person appointed for official board consideration has not yet been announced.