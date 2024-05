The Royals continue to roll.

Another big win yesterday.

Kansas City winners in an afternoon tilt as they beat the Tigers 8-3.

This time, it was on the mound.

Cole Reagans, the hero, career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for his fourth win.

And don’t look now, but the Cardinals complete their first sweep of the year.

They beat the Orioles 3-1.

The first time Baltimore has been swept since 2022.

cardinals are off today.