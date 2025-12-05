Chiefs Thanksgiving Day Game Breaks NFL TV Records

Maybe this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the Kansas City Chiefs Thanksgiving Day game a week ago today shattered the NFL’s record for the most watched regular season game in the history of the league.

Measurements indicating 57.2 million people tuned into CBS for the Chiefs and Cowboys on a Thanksgiving afternoon.

It breaks the previous record set back in 2022 of 42.1 million people.

When you factor in the Thanksgiving holiday, America’s team playing in that traditional game, and a Chiefs team that’s almost become America’s team over the last few years for a variety of different reasons, you get a rating like that.

Pretty incredible.

Next up for the Chiefs, another tilt that will be seen around the country Sunday Night Football this week.

They’ll get the Houston Texans, of course.

You can hear it on 93.5 Rocks the lake.