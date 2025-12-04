fbpx

Thu. Dec 4th, 2025

 

Morgan “FAST” Turning to Public for Information

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has put out a list asking the public for help in finding three individuals who are wanted on various offenses and charges.

They include: Mark Baughman for burglary, tampering and trespassing; Steven Boatright for a probation violation on a possession charge; and Jose Perez-Perez on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Perez-Perez and Baughman are considered armed and dangerous according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Security Team (573-378-5481, ext. 2).

Reporter Mike Anthony