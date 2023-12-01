Christmas On The Square In Camdenton Set For This Weekend

As the month of November gives way to December, more activities in the lake area are on the calendar to help get you in the holiday mood.

One of those events, Christmas on the Square in Camdenton, is right around the corner and, according to Chamber Director KC Cloke, is not just a Saturday event anymore.

“Over the last couple of years, we have incorporated a tree lighting ceremony on Friday evening. And so we’re going to continue that tradition. So if you join us at the courthouse lawn in Camdenton on Friday evening from 5 to 7, we’re going to have all sorts of entertainment.”

And what’s a Christmas event without a copious amount of food and beverages…?

Christmas on the Square, starting this Friday, will then continue on Saturday from 10:30 until 1:00 which will also include a special visitor, aka Santa Claus.