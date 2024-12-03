Christmas Spirit Continues to Build Around the Lake Area

This year’s Lake West Chamber Lighted Christmas Parade is being called another success.

That’s according to Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman who says the success of the event can be credited to the many sponsors who made it happen.

Also on hand for the event this past Saturday was Santa Claus who visited with several dozen children.

The holiday spirit will continue to build around the lake area with Christmas on the Square in Camdenton this Friday and Saturday, and then the Eldon and Lake Ozark Christmas parades next Saturday, the 14th…with a chance to hit both…the Lake Ozark parade starts at 1:00 and the festivities in Eldon will start at 4:30.