Osage Beach Officials Hoping for Revenues to Increase in 2025

While final year-end numbers won’t be available for some time still, some officials from around the lake area are hoping for the best.

Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison, a business owner himself, says that it appears the revenue stream is south of the border but hoping for a resurgence when the new year begins.

Harmison also says, with the November Election results, there appears to be some light shining for 2025.

The City should have an idea of what to expect when the board of aldermen puts its stamp of approval on the upcoming budget during the December 19th meeting.